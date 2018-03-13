Lactase Market Expected to Witness Enhanced Growth due to its Taste and Health Benefits Till 2021 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lactase market, on the basis of type, is segmented into endoenzyme and ectoenzyme. On the basis of application, the lactase market is segmented into enzyme preparations and feed. Dairy products are significant part of a healthy diet. Worldwide, most people experience some sort of difficulty to digest milk and milk products. In fact, it can be estimated that alone in the U.S one-third of the population suffers from lactose intolerance which is an inability to digest lactose. Cow milk contains about five percent of lactose and the degree of intolerance varies from person to person. This condition arises, because human body stops producing an enzyme called lactase which is responsible for hydrolysis of lactose during digestion. In the absence of lactase, people may suffer from gastrointestinal symptoms such as cramps, bloating, diarrhea, gas and nausea.

In terms of research and development, lactase use in product manufacture properties of the available enzymes were first evaluated as the properties of lactase depended on its source. Lactase from fungal sources resulted in more efficiency under acidic conditions whereas lactase preparations from kluyveromyces yeasts were best suited for treatment of milk and sweet whey, a by-product of cheese.

On a commercial level, companies are now experimenting with lactase in terms of taste and health benefits. Shelf-life of lactose free products can be limited owing to taste deterioration and hence, arylsulfatase- common impurity in lactase preparations causes taste deterioration once a dairy product is treated with an enzyme preparation. In terms of health benefits, sweetness enhancement in dairy products boosts the taste without adding calories to it, breaks down milk sugar lactose into glucose and galactose, which are relatively sweeter than lactose.

On the basis of geographic segmentation, the lactase market spans North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. Southeast Asia dominates the global market in terms of value and revenue. Owing to emerging economies like China and India and presence of large customer base, Southeast Asia is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing to cattle rearing on a large scale and extensive research and development in the dairy market.

The key players in the lactase market include Novozymes, DSM, Amano Enzyme, DuPont, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies, Enzyme Solutions, Advanced Enzymes, Zhongnuo Bio Tech, Enze Bio, Meihua Bio Tech, and Kono Chem.

