Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - ORHub, Inc. (OTC Pink: ORHB) (the "Company"), an advanced physician-driven digital software company focused on improving profitability and the cost effectiveness of hospitals through real-time smart data and analytics, today announces that Ray Oliver is joining ORHub as its Senior Vice President of Operations responsible for the expansion of customer success, implementation, sales and support organizations.

"Ray is joining ORHub at a critical time when we are expanding and requiring his leadership and operational excellence, especially in 2018 as we prepare to enter more hospitals, drive physician engagement and deliver the value of our underlying real-time data captured at the point of care," said Colt Melby, Chief Executive Officer of ORHub. "Ray not only has the broad technology experience from large organizations we need, he is also an experienced leader who knows what it means to be mission driven. I look forward to working closely with Ray as we further drive growth and change the face of surgical healthcare."

"This is an exciting opportunity to grow and expand ORHub's digital surgical resource management platform. I joined ORHub because I believe we can have a tremendous impact on hospital and surgical efficiencies. This team is visionary and dynamic in how they leverage smart data to displace legacy systems that will yield better outcomes for physicians, hospitals and patients," stated Ray Oliver.

Ray comes to ORHub from Citi where he most recently led over one thousand professionals as Director of IT for their Global Consumer Bank. At Citi, he was accountable for all software performance and quality across several consumer lines of businesses including Citi Cards, Citi Retail Services and all digital consumer products including Citi's highly successful Fintech division. While at Citi, Ray partnered with colleagues and vendors to deliver a successful track record of scaling efficient organizations across borders, delivering innovation and leading technology to millions of Citi consumers. Ray earned his Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and a Master's of Business Administration from the University of North Florida.

--###--

About ORHub, Inc.

ORHub is an advanced surgical software provider focused on real-time surgical data analytics. The Company's suite of products serves the needs of the health care industry, hospital, patient, government and the medical device vendor. ORHub provides a cloud-based software solution that captures information before, during and after surgery, filling a void in the current surgical information infrastructure and providing the first process to capture and measure the surgical process -- evolving Big Data into Intelligent Digital Data. ORHub's software applications allow hospitals and medical device vendors to utilize any web- enabled device to create an anatomical graphic depiction of exactly what occurs during surgery. The application automatically translates the resulting schematic into an intelligent, electronic operative report that links every detail of surgery, including implant location, surgical techniques, product usage, and all clinical parameters to create a dynamically new source of comparative information.

As a result, hospitals and surgeons can make real-time, data driven decisions to improve business profitability and the quality of patient care. This innovative technology results in hospitals understanding costs and identifying areas of cost reductions, as well as results in increased accountability, automatic creation of comprehensive anatomic implant registries, real-time analytics, improved efficiencies, and compliance with existing government regulations. ORHub has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Newport Beach, California; Bellevue, Washington; and Jacksonville, Florida.

For more information, visit www.ORHub.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHub Contact:

Jason Brown, Shareholder Communications

Jason.Brown@ORHub.com

844.545.4508 x 405

Media Relations:

Cathy Loos, Senior Media Relations Specialist

media@orhub.com

347-334-4135

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com