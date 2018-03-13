Murrieta, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - IGEN Networks Corporation (OTCQB: IGEN) (CSE: IGN), a leading innovator of cloud-based and Internet of Things (IoT) automotive solutions for the protection and management of mobile assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Nimbo Tracking as one of the first partners in the new Sprint IoT Factory. IoT Factory enables commercial and enterprise customers to explore, select and very rapidly implement innovative, finished IoT solutions according to their unique needs. IoT Factory reinforces Sprint's leadership position in converged business offerings and IoT through its unmatched network spectrum holdings, global connectivity across wireline and wireless, a rich ecosystem of apps, world-class automotive telematics, smart city networks, automation/control systems and more.

As part of IGEN's partnership in Sprint's IoT Factory, Nimbo Tracking's complete IoT solution focused on robust integrated GPS tracking and vehicle warning solutions for various markets including Automotive, Power Sport, Subprime Automotive and Power Sport Finance, Fleet Vehicles, Emergency Vehicles and Law Enforcement. "This partnership with Sprint's IoT Factory and its business distribution channels will significantly expand our access to automotive dealerships across the country," said Neil G. Chan, President and CEO of IGEN Networks Corp.



"We are very excited to be one of the first partners in Sprint's IoT Factory, which enables large commercial organizations to rapidly find and implement complete IoT solutions for their complex business needs," said Abel Sierra, VP & GM of Nimbo Tracking. "Sprint and Softbank have made data analytics a central pillar of the IoT Factory, an area where IGEN's Nimbo Tracking platform excels. This enables businesses to not only find outstanding IoT solutions, but also deploy them to generate real business ROI without the typical implementation hurdles and stumbling blocks that cost time and money when rolling out a new platform. Sprint's IoT Factory is at the forefront of this new wave of technology, and we look forward to working closely with Sprint's business customers seeking mobile tracking solutions for their business needs."



The Sprint IoT Factory platform is enabled through a strategic relationship with myDevices, the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions company that "simplifies the connected world" to accelerate the development and sales of finished IoT solutions. Sprint's converged business solutions in the IoT Factory offer customers a number of advantages, including superior network spectrum holdings, powerful worldwide wireline and wireless connectivity to an incredible influx of technological innovation and resources from Sprint's parent company, SoftBank.



About IGEN Networks Corporation

IGEN Networks Corporation provides peace-of-mind to automotive consumers and their families through direct access to Internet-of-Things (IoT) cloud-based services that include Stolen Vehicle Protection, Real-time updates on asset health and Driver Behavior.



IGEN is a fully reporting company in both Canada and the United States. It is publicly traded on the OTCQB under the symbol IGEN, and listed on the CSE under the symbol IGN. For more information, please visit http://igen-networks.com and www.NimboTracking.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



This news release may contain forward-looking statements or forward looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities law. The terms and phrases "goal", "commitment", "guidance", "expects", "would", "will", "continuing", "drive", "believes", "indicate", "look forward", "grow", "outlook", "forecasts", "intend", and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by IGEN in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that IGEN believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to statements regarding investment liquidity, financing options and long term goals of the Company, general economic conditions, IGEN's expectations regarding its business, customer base, strategy and prospects, and IGEN's confidence in the cash flow generation of its business. Many factors could cause IGEN's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to competition; IGEN's reliance on key personnel; IGEN's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and difficulties in forecasting IGEN's financial results, particularly over longer periods given the rapid technological changes, competition and short product life cycles that characterize the mobile application industry. These risk factors and others relating to IGEN that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in the under the heading "Risk Factors" in IGEN's periodic filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on IGEN's forward-looking statements. IGEN has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

