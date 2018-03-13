

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased in line with economist estimates in the month of February.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in February after climbing by 0.5 percent in January. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.2 percent.



Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also edged up by 0.2 percent in February following a 0.3 percent increase in January. The uptick in core prices also matched expectations.



