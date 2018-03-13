Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Airobotics with the Global New Product Innovation Award for its First-of-a-Kind Completely Autonomous Drone Platform

With its strong overall performance, Airobotics innovative drone system is best positioned to meet customers' demands in numerous industries

SANTA CLARA, California, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the Automated Drone industry, Frost & Sullivan recognized Airobotics with the 2018 Global New Product Innovation Award for its first-of-a-kind completely autonomous drone platform.

"The Airobotics system is a unique drone platform that is completely automated from end to end: launching, gathering data, payload and battery switching, and docking," said Arjun Mehta, Research Analyst.

Israel-based Airobotics, founded in 2014, developed a unique fully automated drone platform. Its Optimus drone, which can survey and collect aerial data, includes integrated software for mission planning and data analytics. The drone platform features an automated, robotic Airbase docking station, which can swap out advanced, high-precision avionic sensors based on a customer's needs for a specific mission. When the battery level becomes low, the drone is programmed to return to the Airbase for a quick battery swap, and then automatically relaunch. This allows Airobotics drones to operate continually on critical missions in industries such as mining, oil & gas, energy and seaports.

The innovative, swappable payload system helps users optimize missions, saving time and expense while increasing safety. Airobotics has chosen to lease its drone systems to customers rather than directly sell them, which alleviates concerns about capital expenditures and recurring maintenance and personnel costs, ensuring customers will always have access to the latest product upgrades. As a result of its leasing model, Airobotics takes on the liability for both the technology and the servicing and certification, relieving the customer of the burden of needing to be certified by an aviation authority. Airobotics deploys engineers at customer sites to set up system operations and flight paths, provide training, and obtain certifications, while providing around-the-clock customer support.

"Frost & Sullivan recognizes the potential for Airobotics' innovative platform to become the benchmark of the commercial drone industry due to its end-to-end automation and application versatility," said Arjun Mehta, Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "They have a first-mover advantage as competitors remain in the development stage, and have gained great momentum through rigorous product testing, certifications, field deployments and reliable service. The Airobotics system is best positioned to meet the inspection, surveillance, emergency response, surveying and mapping demands of customers in numerous industries."

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our unique and advanced autonomous drone platform," said Ran Krauss, CEO and Co-Founder of Airobotics. "Our momentum drives tremendous growth into new geographies such as the US, Chile and New Caledonia, while we continue to make great progress with customers in Australia. We look forward to continue providing great value to industrial facilities this year while expanding into the emergency services sector to fulfill on the vision of smart, safe cities."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this specific award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Airobotics

Airobotics has developed a pilotless drone solution, the first of its kind in the global market.

Airobotics provides an end-to-end, fully automatic solution for collecting aerial data and gaining invaluable insights. The industrial grade platform is available on-site and on-demand, enabling industrial facilities to access premium aerial data in a faster, safer, more efficient way.

The team at Airobotics fuses expertise in aerospace hardware design, robust electronic systems, leading software engineering, and years of experience in commercial drone operations. This varied experience has allowed them to design a solution suited to address the needs of the world's most complex industrial environments.

To learn more, visit: www.airoboticsdrones.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

