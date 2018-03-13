eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

PUNE, India, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds eHealth Market is forecast to reach $132.35 billion by 2023 from $47.60 billion in 2018 at a CAGR of 22.7% during (2018-2023) driven by the regulatory mandates and government initiatives for the implementation of eHealth solutions; growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets; and increasing need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs.

The major players in the eHealth market are McKesson (US), Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco (US).

The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate in the eHealth market during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest are of the eHealth market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the large patient population, especially in China and India, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, and rising awareness about advanced technologies are driving the growth of the APAC eHealth market.

On the basis of products and services, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. The eHealth services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising demand for online medical consultation, the widespread preference of patients for home healthcare and rehabilitation due to the convenience of these services, regulatory support, and the use of telecommunication and multimedia technologies combined within mobile and wireless healthcare delivery systems are the reasons propelling the growth of this market.

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the eHealth Market in 2017. Based on end user, the global eHealth market is segmented into healthcare providers, pharmacies, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers, and other end users. In 2017, the healthcare providers segment dominated the eHealth market. The large share of this end-user segment is mainly due to the rising government initiatives to enhance and scale-up the use of eHealth in hospitals and clinics, increasing healthcare reforms, the need to improve patient care while increasing operational efficiencies, and improving hospital infrastructure in emerging geographies.

By products and services, the eHealth solutions segment dominated the eHealth market in 2017. The factors expected to drive the market include the need to control the growing healthcare costs, growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing eHealth initiatives for the implementation of eHealth solutions, and growing demand for effective management of patient records. However, the reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced eHealth solutions and high-cost of deployment and maintenance of eHealth solutions may hinder the growth of the eHealth market to some extent.

The report analyzes the eHealth market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product & service and end user. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. This report also provides market information on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The global eHealth market growth is driven by the emerging market in China, India, and Australia; rising shift towards patient-centric healthcare delivery; and growing use of eHealth solutions in outpatient care facilities. Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 42%, Tier 2 - 38% and Tier 3 - 20%

By Designation: C-level - 40%, Director Level - 35%, Others - 25%

By Region: North America - 35%, Europe - 30%, Asia-Pacific - 20%, RoW - 15%

