REFLEX CES, a leading European-based provider of custom embedded systems and High End FPGA COTS boards, is starting to ship Stratix 10 boards, based on the latest Intel PSG technology, Stratix 10 GX and SoC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005042/en/

XpressGXS10-FH200G board, dedicated to Cloud Computing and Finance markets (Photo: REFLEX CES)

Several versions of those boards are available with various memory or FPGA densities, according to market needs.

REFLEX CES is the first to introduce Stratix 10 GX (and SoC compatible) boards, for multiple needs and applications. The roadmap will continue to expand in 2018 with more board alternatives using Stratix 10 GX and SX.

XpressGXS10-FH200G" dedicated to Cloud Computing and Finance markets.

This board includes the biggest 2800 KLE Stratix 10 density for processing intensive and various data algorithms with its mix of memory capabilities in DDR4 and QDR2+. It has an optical interface capability of 200Gbit via two QSFP28 cages and using PCIe gen3 x16. An additional 200Gbit board-to-board interface is provided using a firefly connection. The board is delivered with a custom 1 slot PCIe passive heat-sink.

The footprint is compatible with SoC FPGA's enabling HPS access via the Ethernet interface on the PCIe bracket side.

SARGON" Stratix 10 GX and SoC platform dedicated to High Performance Computing and ASIC/ IP Prototyping

This board also includes the biggest 2800 KLE Stratix 10 density for processing intensive data algorithms hungry for memory depth with its 72GBytes of DDR4.

It offers many IOs capabilities with its full High Pin Count (HPC) FMC+ standard connector and the additional board interfaces. The board is PCIe GEN3 x16 capable.

The footprint is compatible with SoC FPGA's, and HPS IOs are usable with a specific daughter board.

In addition, REFLEX CES is a key partner for Custom development benefiting from its extensive COTS board knowledge to reduce technology risk and design cycles.

About REFLEX CES

Recognized for its expertise in high-speed applications, analog and hardened systems, REFLEX CES has become a leading partner with major industrial companies.

REFLEX CES simplifies the adoption of FPGA technology with its leading-edge FPGA-based custom embedded and complex systems. REFLEX CES FPGA network platforms enable better flexibility and ease of programming, offering a faster and most powerful board, and reducing the customers' technology risks and time to market.

In 2017, REFLEX CES has recorded a steady growth of 35%, along with the opening of a new subsidiary company in Germany and a reinforcement in USA

For more information, visit http://reflexces.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005042/en/

Contacts:

REFLEX CES

Eric PENAIN, +33(0)169870255

Chief Business Officer

epenain@reflexces.com