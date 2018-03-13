Nasdaq Riga on March 13, 2018 decided to admit for trading SIA "ExpressCredit" bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 19, 2018.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name SIA "ExpressCredit" Issuer's short name EXPC Securities ISIN code LV0000802213 Securities maturity date 25.10.2021 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 5 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 14% Orderbook short name EXPC140021FA



Attached SIA "ExpressCredit" Issue terms and Company description.



The Certified Adviser of SIA "ExpressCredit" BlueOrange Bank, AS till March 19, 2018.



