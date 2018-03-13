Experienced business development professional focused on expanding presence in key growth markets

Zadara, the award-winning provider of enterprise-class storage-as-a-service (STaaS) today announced the appointment of Tal Rotem to the newly created position of sales director South Europe, Middle East Africa. Tal brings nearly 10 years of experience in sales and business development within the Hi-Tech industry and will be responsible for expanding the company's customer base and strengthening its footprint in what is a key growth market for Zadara. Tal joins Zadara from Intel and will report directly to Dani Naor, vice president, international sales.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tal Rotem to the Zadara family," said Dani Naor, vice president international sales at Zadara. "Tal joins us from Intel Corporation and brings extensive sales and business development experience. His regional experience and proven results in developing and executing effective go-to-market strategies will enable him to capitalize on the growing demand for Zadara OpEx-based storage solutions in South Europe, Middle East and Africa. Zadara is experiencing rapid growth and Tal's leadership will be key as we continue to expand our presence in these markets."

Before joining Zadara, Tal Rotem held multiple roles during a 12-year tenure at Intel Corporation. Most recently, he was the storage innovation market development manager for the EMEA region where he built and expanded relationships with strategic customer accounts. Tal also played a key role in the development of Storage Innovators ecosystem, accelerating adoption of new use cases and technologies in the cloud, enterprise and telecommunication markets.

"The transition from rigid CapEx storage to agile OpEx storage solutions is continuing to build momentum throughout the EMEA region," said Tal Rotem, sales director South Europe, Middle East Africa at Zadara. "Enterprises see clear benefits from the storage-as-a-service model and Zadara's highly differentiated offering is a perfect fit. I am excited to bring new solutions to market that enable customers to reduce cost, increase agility and drive productivity within their businesses."

About Zadara

Zadara offers enterprise Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) through the award-winning Zadara Storage Cloud. It can be deployed at any location (cloud, on-premises or hybrid), supporting any data type (block, file and object) and connecting to any protocol (FC, iSCSI, iSER, NFS, CIFS, S3, Swift). The VPSA Storage Array service provides enterprise SAN and NAS while the VPSA Object Storage service delivers private object storage. Zadara provides resource isolation, exceptional data security, and management control. Zadara is available via OPaaS (On-Premises-as-a-Service) and through a variety of partners including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and others. Learn more at www.zadarastorage.com, Zadara's Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter.

