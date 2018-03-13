The Avoca Group announced today that it will unveil the Diligent Qualification Platform as well as eLuminate, an e-learning platform, at the 7th Annual Global Quality Summit 13-14 June 2018, at the Hotel Intercontinental in Dublin, Ireland.

Sponsored by the Avoca Quality Consortium (AQC), a Member-based collaborative committed to improving outsourced clinical trials, the AQC Global Quality Summit will offer two insightful days of high-quality analyses and discussions focused on transforming clinical trial execution. The additional debut of these new technologies contributes to the robust AQC content planned for the event.

Avoca will present a fit-for-purpose technology to support the Diligent Qualification Platform, an innovative shared resource model for centralized clinical service provider qualification. Diligent accelerates the qualification of vendors by providing rapid, intelligent access to in-depth RFI questionnaires aligned to AQC's industry-leading standards. The second phase of Diligent's release incorporates five new high-volume functional categories (field monitoring, data management, medical writing, biostatistics, and Phase I units) with the original core requirements and seven endpoint generating service categories (central laboratories, IRT services, central ECG services, medical imaging services, biomarker laboratories, bioanalytical laboratories, and clinical outcome assessment providers). By combining all the platform's interactions in this new streamlined, user-friendly electronic format, the long-term benefits of the model are unlocked: reducing risk and increasing efficiency in the provider qualification, selection, and management process through data-driven, higher-quality decision-making.

Avoca will also be releasing the first two courses from eLuminate, the new e-Learning platform developed by the Company: "Fundamentals of Quality Oversight" and "Fundamentals of Inspection Preparedness." The goal of eLuminate courses is to ensure a clear and unified understanding of subject matter within an organization.

"The Diligent Qualification Platform and eLuminate are examples of how Avoca has combined our rich Consortium content with technology to bring high value to the industry," said Patricia Leuchten, Founder and CEO, The Avoca Group. "Both platforms were developed at the request of our [AQC] Members during Quality Summit workshops in years past and so it's fitting that we are unveiling the new tools at the 2018 meeting."

Attracting close to 150 industry leaders each year, the Summit is designed to provide attendees with practical knowledge and experience to incorporate and communicate across their organizations. With over a dozen interactive sessions and numerous networking opportunities, the Summit is a chance for C-suite executives and heads of clinical operations, quality, regulatory, procurement, and innovation to connect, address challenges, engage with thought leaders, and influence change. The theme for this year's event, "Embrace the Present. Own the Future.", focuses on today's most innovative solutions for driving efficiency, improving quality, and mitigating risk in outsourced clinical trials.

This year's Summit is supported by Platinum-level sponsor ICON, Gold-level sponsor Purdue Pharma, and Silver-level sponsors Longboat Clinical and Appian Corporation. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available; interested companies can access the Sponsorship Guide for more information.

The Diligent Qualification Platform and eLuminate will be available to both AQC Member and Non-member companies in the industry. For more information, contact Beth Listhaus at beth.listhaus@theavocagroup.com.

Embrace the Present. Own the Future. Learn more about the Summit at theavocagroup.com/quality-consortium/7th-annual-summit.

About The Avoca Quality Consortium

The Avoca Quality Consortium is a Member-based pre-competitive collaborative comprised of clinical operations, quality, and outsourcing professionals from pharma, biotech, CROs, and clinical service providers. The AQC was founded in 2011, and Members include more than 80 pharma, biotech, and clinical service providers.

Through the Knowledge Center, a comprehensive and proprietary repository of over 400 leading practices, guidelines, tools, templates, and process documents, as well as AQC research and archived webinars, the AQC delivers thought leadership to guide Member companies in applying leading-edge approaches to risk management and complying with GxP. Learn more about the Consortium here.

About The Avoca Group

The Avoca Group is an integrated research and consulting firm providing survey research, consulting services, and training in the areas of clinical trial outsourcing, strategic alliances and quality management. Sponsors of clinical research and clinical research organizations have benefited from quantitative and qualitative perception data gathered by The Avoca Group from sites about their reciprocal working relationships. The company's focus is to help solve complex clinical trial challenges and to improve the quality and efficiency of clinical trial execution. Founded in 1999, the company works exclusively in the health care industry and has a focus on clinical research and clinical outsourcing. Learn more about The Avoca Group at www.theavocagroup.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

