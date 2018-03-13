V1 Group Ltd: V1 Group Launches Blockchain Incubator Kicking off the New Era of Blockchain Application

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / V1 Group Limited officially launched its blockchain incubator on 12 March 2018. The V1 Blockchain Incubator will develop a groundbreaking blockchain technology ecosystem at home and aboard, and provide blockchain enterprises with the perfect environment to aid their development of the technology. By utilizing the industrial resources from V1 Group Limited, it will provide unified supportive services for the registered enterprises among administrative, finance and legal perspectives, which will help them in building business models, research and development, corporate finance, and more.

With the rapid development of blockchain technology recently, there has been a surge in venture investment in the technology, with a growing number of blockchain-related entrepreneurial enterprises emerging. Domestic and foreign parties are now placing a lot of emphasis on the development of blockchain technology by setting up incubation systems specifically for blockchain-related technology.

The V1 Blockchain Incubator focuses on the development of blockchain startups. For companies, the incubator enhances business-to-business interactions, boosts synergy, and increases exposure of companies in the industry. As for investors, the incubator is a way to search for the best blockchain technologies to invest in. At present, V1 Blockchain Incubator covers a large number of application scenarios for blockchain, including Block Watch, artificial new retail chains, and sports quiz chains.

Furthermore, companies in the incubator can utilize the global structure of V1 Group Limited by participating in international technical exchanges with the Group's businesses and partner institutions in Mainland China, the United State, Hong Kong, Japan, the Middle East and more.

In addition, V1 Group Limited will set up an investment fund focusing on a blockchain field which provides cornerstone investment and strategic support to some innovative and quality projects in the incubator.V1 Group Limited is optimistic that the incubator will yield a variety of cutting-edge blockchain projects to contribute to China's development of the technology.

About V1 Group Limited

V1 Group was established in 2005, listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, became the first Chinese video media enterprise listed in Hong Kong. V1 Group Limited was named the "China's Top 100 Internet Companies" three years in a row from the year 2014 to 2016. After eleven years of rapid development, V1 Group's main businesses have fully covered the Internet and mobile terminals. In 2016, V1 Group successfully transformed from the new media industry group into a new economy in the internet industry, forming a strategic layout with media as the lead, financial investment as the driving force, and "digital + new culture and entertainment" as its core businesses.

