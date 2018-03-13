DocsCorp, the leading provider of document productivity and email data leak prevention software, today announced several internal promotions and new appointments that expand its Senior Management Team as the company steps up its commercial operations.

During the past eight years, DocsCorp has emerged as the leading provider of document productivity tools for UK and European law firms with a market share in excess of 90% in some countries. Increasingly its information governance and data breach prevention solutions are becoming more important as new laws, such as the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), require companies of all sizes to comply with data privacy and protection regulations. The company has also seen recent global deployments at two of the Big Four accounting firms, increasing the number of professionals using its software by more than 150,000.

Ben Mitchell, who has managed DocsCorp's European operations since joining the company seven years ago, has been promoted to SVP Global Commercial Operations responsible for sales and marketing activities worldwide.

Samantha Jefferies joins as VP EMEA. Sam comes to DocsCorp from NEC Display Solutions Europe where she was Corporate Sales Manager for the UK Benelux. Sam brings with her more than 15 years' experience leading high-performing sales teams focused on the Professional and Financial Services sectors.

With Service and Support being a major DocsCorp strength and a key to future growth, Paul Darby has been appointed to the new role of Global Head of Pre-Sales. Paul will lead a global team of product specialists responsible for ensuring all DocsCorp customers derive maximum value from their software. The smooth onboarding of new clients, assisting with pilots and advising on deployments all fall within the remit of Paul's team. Paul has a strong background in technology consulting, training, and product specialisation and has previously worked at Phoenix Business Solutions and NatWest Bank.

Sam and Paul will both join the Senior Management Team at DocsCorp and will be based from the company's London office.

President and Co-Founder of DocsCorp, Dean Sappey, said the leadership changes are the next step in the company's growth strategy. "DocsCorp is expanding its global leadership team to ensure that sales and marketing efforts are aligned globally, sales initiatives are fast-tracked, and processes for communicating with R&D teams are strengthened."

