Live Field Trial Showcases Ability to Reduce Manual Provisioning and Increase Service Agility with In-Service Planning and Health Check Technologies

Telia Carrier, owner and operator of the world's number one ranked global network backbone, and Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced the successful completion of a live field trial of cutting-edge technology optimized for real-time optical performance awareness and dynamic provisioning of fiber optic capacity. The industry-first trial, conducted last month on a live fiber route in Telia Carrier's backbone network between Hamburg and Prague, demonstrated the ability to enhance end-user service reliability and improve operational efficiencies using innovations in online service planning, in-service optical margin measurement, and real-time health check analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005254/en/

"As the connectivity demands of our global customers become increasingly dynamic and unpredictable, we continue to look for new and innovative ways to enhance the service agility and flexibility of our infrastructure," said Mattias Fridström, Chief Evangelist, Telia Carrier. "We were very pleased with the results of this trial, which proved out the operational value of optical performance awareness based on accurate residual margin measurement during real-time operations and state-of-life fiber conditions."

During the trial, 200G wavelengths were provisioned on-demand based on the accurate and real-time (DSP-independent) visibility of residual margin and OSNR on the 1,300-kilometer long haul transmission route. Powered by Coriant Aware Technology and CloudWave Optics, the live field trial featured an industry-first demonstration of in-service optical margin measurement without the need for additional hardware equipment. Residual margin, which can be impacted by OSNR, linear impairments, and non-linear impairments, is the most useful measure of received signal quality and enables operators to determine how much room there is for a signal to degrade without impacting error-free operation. Assessing residual margin correctly will enable higher throughput, policy based margin assignments and preventive maintenance, taking optical networking into a new era.

"Delivering the best user experience at the lowest network cost remains one of the most pressing challenges for our customers," said Uwe Fischer, Executive Vice President, R&D and PLM, and CTO, Coriant. "This trial validates the progress we have made in delivering software-enabled tools that help network operators increase profitability through monetization of dynamic optical networks and the ability to adapt to changing customer needs in real-time."

Coriant will showcase the latest advances in Coriant Aware Technology in a live demonstration at OFC 2018 in San Diego from March 13 15 (Booth #2239). To arrange a demonstration or schedule a meeting with our technology experts, please contact us ofc@coriant.com.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

About Telia Carrier

Telia Carrier owns and operates one of the world's most extensive fiber backbones. Telia Carrier is the first to be 100G-enabled in both Europe and North America and was also the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone AS1299, is currently ranked as number one. Telia Carrier's rapid growth and ascension through the rankings was highlighted in Dyn's ''Baker's Dozen' report. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 230 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, including more than 80 PoPs in North America alone

Learn more about Telia Carrier by visiting our website at www.teliacarrier.com and follow our news and developments @TeliaCarrier.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005254/en/

Contacts:

On behalf of Coriant

Jennifer Handshew, +1.917.359.8838

jhandshew@percepture.com

or

On behalf of Telia Carrier

Jeannette Bitz, +1.510.599.5499

jbitz@witzcommunications.com