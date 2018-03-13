London stocks were flat by midday on Tuesday, with investors reluctant to make any big bets either way ahead of Chancellor Philip Hammond's spring statement and the latest inflation reading from across the pond. The FTSE 100 was steady at 7,212.16, having been just a touch weaker earlier, while the pound was down 0.2% versus the euro at 1.1255 and 0.1% lower against the greenback at 1.3890. There will be no spending or tax announcements in the statement, due at 1230 GMT, so the main focus is ...

