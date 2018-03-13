Altvia V.P. to Speak at 30th Annual PartnerConnect East Event

Altvia's Jeff Williams joins panel featuring LP reporting for private equity industry

BROOMFIELD, Colorado, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private equity software provider Altvia Solutions, LLC (Altvia) announced today that their Vice President Jeff Williams will join the panel discussion "LP Reporting: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next LP Meeting a Breeze" at the 2018 PartnerConnect East conference. The panel, which takes place on March 20, 2018, at the Hyatt Regency in Boston, will be moderated by Sam Sutton, Senior Editor of Buyouts Insider. During this panel, Williams will share insights about reporting trends and how GPs are looking to solutions like Altvia Answers to more easily connect data from disparate systems and provide LPs with enhanced reporting.

"PartnerConnect East is one of the premier industry and networking events for private equity, which brings together a community of GPs and LPs. We look forward to engaging with this community as well as the opportunity to discuss advancements and best practices in LP reporting," comments Williams. "In particular, what GPs can do to simplify LP reporting while making it comprehensive, informational, and easy for LPs to use. And what tools GPs can use if preparing for an LP presentation to make those conversations easy and productive."

The panel at PartnerConnect East follows the company's launch of Altvia Answers, which is gaining significant attention among private equity firms as a solution to help them differentiate and better compete for capital and deals. The private equity data analytics solution is designed for business users and utilizes data warehousing technology to connect data across systems, which can then be transformed, normalized, and displayed all in one place. This technology along with the visual layer enables GPs to interact with the data like never before and provide LPs with powerful analytics and more meaningful reporting for fund performance and more.

