Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") advises that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement (the "Agreement") with Mr. Gilmour Clausen, the Chairman and major shareholder of the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to issue 6,976,845 common shares to Mr. Clausen, representing approximately 10.35% of the current issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, at a deemed price of $0.045 per share based on the 15-day volume weighted average price. Post to the debt conversion, Mr. Clausen's holdings of the Company's common shares will be approximately 27.10%. The debt relates to a promissory note of CAD $250,000 entered on May 5, 2015, bearing interest at 10% per annum.

The intended debt conversion to shares will be brought before the shareholders at the Company's annual and special meeting on May 8, 2018. The transaction is subject to both the shareholders and TSX Venture Exchange approvals.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of four silver-gold properties situated in the prolific Mexican Silver Belt focused on discovering new silver-gold vein districts. Plata Latina's expertise in the ore horizon concept and extensive experience in Mexico provides a competitive edge for discovery of new districts between old historic deposits. Its highly experienced management team and board are focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential targets and exploring additional value-creation opportunities. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under "PLA".

