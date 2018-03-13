Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2018) - Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (TSXV: "DAR") ("darelle" and/or the "Company") today announced that Grant Kemp has resigned as a director of the Company.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Kemp for his contributions and continued support of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Toor as director of the Company. Mr. Toor obtained his L.L.B. from the University of Calgary in 2001. Prior to receiving his law degree, Rob graduated from the University of Fraser Valley in 1997 with a Bachelor of Business Admin (B.B.A.). He has been a member of the Law Society of B.C. since 2002, and he has been practicing law since such time.

From 2007, Rob started as Corporate Counsel, and is now Senior Corporate Counsel for one of the largest privately held Canadian companies. This company's holdings are primarily in development, ski hill resort development, the hospitality industry, and professional and minor hockey teams. In addition to above, Rob also serves as a director on a few private corporation boards.

In conjunction with the management changes and pursuant to the terms and conditions of its Stock Option Plan, the Company has granted an aggregate of 200,000 incentive stock options to purchase common shares of the Company (the "Options") to a director of the Company. The Options are exercisable over a five-year period at an exercise price of $0.05 per share with all Options vesting immediately.

