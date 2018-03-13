Auchan Retail Chooses Centric Software

CAMPBELL, California, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Auchan Retail, the world's 11th largest food retailer, has chosen Centric's PLM to harmonize product development processes for its non-food lines (Textiles, Consumer Electronics and Household Goods, School/Toys/Office, Home & Deco and Outdoor Pursuits)

Centric Software is delighted to announce the signature of a new partnership with Auchan Retail. The retail distribution giant selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to improve collaboration between multi-category product development teams for textiles, consumer electronics and household appliances, school/toys/office, home & deco and outdoor pursuits.

Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

"We want to harmonize our work practices and have a centralized and reliable database for our teams, especially in sourcing and quality, in order to guarantee better collaboration between business lines," explains Catherine Tran, Information Systems Portfolio and Product Manager in Auchan Retail's Corporate Product Department. The objective for Auchan Retail is to grow its global brands in all regions where the company is present.

"Our decision to choose Centric PLM was influenced by the experience and knowledge demonstrated by the Centric team," explains Grégory Bonte, Project Manager with Auchan Retail. "Centric will help us to achieve not only our operational goals, such as reducing time to market and optimizing the value chain, but also our objectives of excellence for our customers and also for ourselves. Finally, Centric PLM will offer our teams a collaborative system to help them to work together more easily."

"We are proud to include Auchan Retail among our clients," says Chris Groves, President & CEO of CentricSoftware."We are honored to partner with one of the world's multi-category retail giants to drive growth and excellence in operations."

Centric Software (http://www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley and with offices in capital cities throughout the world, CentricSoftware supplies a digital transformation platform for the leading names in the fashion, retail, footwear, luxury goods, outdoor pursuits, sport and consumer goods sectors. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (VIP) is a set of visual, fully digital interfaces designed for touchscreen devices such as the iPad and iPhone and for giant touch screens. A genuine revolution in decision-making and automation of execution, Centric VIP significantly reduces time to market and increases reactivity in the face of new trends. Centric 8, Centric's flagship PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) platform, delivers enterprise-class promotion planning, product development, sourcing, business planning, quality management and collection management functionalities tailored for today's fast-moving consumer industries. Centric SMB solutions provide extended PLM solutions to small enterprises, based on the company's innovative technologies and knowledge acquired over time.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards, including the Frost & Sullivan Global Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2016 for its retail, fashion and apparel PLM solution and Frost & Sullivan's Global Retail, Fashion and Apparel PLM Product Differentiation Excellence Award in 2012. Centric has also been included on Red Herring's Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016.

Centric is a registered trademark of Centric Software. All other product names and brands may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Auchan Retail ( http://www.auchan-retail.com )

The world's no. 11 food retail group, operating in 17 countries, Auchan Retail combines all food retail formats with 3,715 points of sale: hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores, alongside online shopping and drive outlets in certain countries.

To build a successful and modern business model, Auchan Retail ensures that its customers are always a core concern, through discount prices, the choice and diversity of its offering, quality of service, tailoring to local markets and factoring in of multi-channel shopping trends. Firm believers of what is good, healthy and local, Auchan Retail combines physical stores with the online experience to enable everyone to live better in all the countries where it is based and to offer a revitalized shopping experience. With a workforce of 345,365, Auchan Retail is the world's 35th largest employer.

