EXCHANGE NOTICE 2018-03-13 STRUCTURED BONDS
Corrected Exchange and Segment.
Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Goldman Sachs International with effect from 2018-03-14. The instrument will be listed on STO FN Structured Lev. Products.
Please find updated instrument identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=668250
