EQUIIS and Just In Time Group Announce Partnership to Bring Secure Enterprise Communications to Sri Lanka

EQUIIS Technologies Switzerland AG, a leader in secure mobile communications for the enterprise, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with Just In Time Group (JIT), a wholly owned Sri Lankan flagship ICT systems and solutions company. JIT is a leading ICT Systems and Solutions Integrator and has been a strategic front-runner championing the concept of 'Integrated Solutions' in Sri Lanka's ICT sector.

Following on from EQUIIS' recent partnership with Mobility MEA and BlackBerry, this alliance with JIT once again reinforces the importance of secure communications and EQUIIS' position as market leader. With the JIT Group's extensive knowledge of targeting the Financial, Telecommunications, Government and Commercial sectors, this new partnership will allow EQUIIS to further develop relationships in new regions with a globally recognised partner.

"EQUIIS is continuing to expand its reach with best of breed service providers and our new partnership with Just In Time Group is an important strategic milestone in this region. We are excited to introduce EQUIIS into Sri Lanka with the assistance of JIT, enabling them to cater to the many security challenges within the region," said Derek Roga, CEO at EQUIIS Technologies Switzerland AG. "We have a strong pipeline and are very much looking forward to developing more opportunities in the near future which act as the starting point for a very successful year at EQUIIS."

"EQUIIS is a very welcome addition to JIT. They bring with them a great understanding of technology on secure mobile communication. This partnership will strengthen our team further, and better enable us to provide cutting edge technology solutions to our customers. We are fortunate and pleased to have such a dynamic technology partner, such as EQUIIS, partner with us," said Piumika Ranasinghe - Head of Sales at JIT.

About EQUIIS

EQUIIS Technologies Switzerland AG was founded by a group of mobile and encryption entrepreneurs and pioneers with a shared history working with some of the world's largest enterprises and telecommunication operators. We share a vision of bringing to market a cohesive, purpose built end to end secure enterprise communications platform with proven encryption technologies. EQUIIS is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, for more information visit http://www.equiis.com.

About Just In Time Group

JIT is a veteran in the local ICT arena with a history spanning 21 years as a leading ICT Systems and Solutions Integrator to the country. JIT was recently listed in the latest edition of the APAC CIO Outlook magazine's Top 25 Govt. and Public Sector Technology Providers 2017. JIT was the only Sri Lankan company featured and recognised in the magazine's annual listing of the Top 25 Government and Public Sector Technology Providers for 2017.

JIT's key strengths are focused on systems integration, software solutions, network and infrastructure, hardware, mobility, outsourcing IT professionals, professional services, information security services, maintenance and support services, etc.

For more information visit http://www.jithpl.com.