Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus

Integration Brings Intelligent Collaboration to Enterprise Teams

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications (https://zoom.us/) today announced that IBM has embedded Zoom video meetings into IBM Watson Workspace Plus (https://www.ibm.com/collaboration/collaboration-tools/watson-work/workspace). Zoom, the leader in modern video communications, has worked with IBM to develop the ability for any Workspace Plus user to escalate their chats to Zoom video meetings with a single click to the Workspace interface. IBM will embed and sell Zoom's video communications service as the video component of Watson Workspace.

The first collaboration solution of its kind built with Artificial Intelligence at its core, Watson Workspace Plus is designed to reduce the noise around communication through natural language processing and machine learning, allowing teams to turn conversations into actions. This powerful collaboration platform is enhanced by Zoom's video meetings, which boast instant, high-quality, reliable video, audio, and web conferencing. More information about Watson Workspace Plus can be found here (https://www.ibm.com/blogs/collaboration-solutions/ibm-announces-watson-workspace-plus/).

By using Zoom with IBM Watson Workspace Plus, enterprise knowledge workers gain:

HD video conferencing and screen sharing with integrated audio

1:1 to up to 200 video participants (several meeting capacity options available)

Cross-platform collaboration across mobile, desktop, and conference room devices via Zoom

Advanced collaboration features such as co-annotation, whiteboarding, and remote control

Watson Workspace Plus, featuring the Zoom SDK integration, will soon be available (https://www.ibm.com/us-en/marketplace/watson-workspace/purchaseproduct-header-top) to IBM customers. To enable Zoom video in IBM Watson Workspace Plus, a customer's account administrator must contact their IBM representative.

"Zoom is focused on creating smarter, frictionless meetings for our customers," said Oded Gal, head of product management for Zoom. "We've found a kindred spirit in IBM, with their focus on intelligent collaboration. The combination of our two services allows users to chat, meet, and collaborate with their teams faster and more effectively than ever before."

"To create a full digital workplace for users, IBM and Zoom are joining efforts to simplify collaboration around the world," said Bob Schultz, general manager, IBM Collaboration Solutions. "From having a quick text chat to engaging in a video conversation, Watson Workspace Plus capabilities allow everyday tasks to be consolidated into one platform so employees can focus on business priorities."

Enterprise Connect attendees can learn more at the speaking session "Presenting IBM Watson Workspace Plus - The Intelligent Team Collaboration Solution Powered by IBM Watson and Zoom," featuring director of offering management for Watson Workspace at IBM, Ann-Marie Darrough, and Zoom president, Dave Berman, March 14 at 1:30 pm in Osceola 1. IBM Think attendees can also learn more at the presentation "Digital Workspaces: The New Way to Work," featuring Darrough and Berman, March 20 at 11:30 am in the Business and AI Campus, Small Theatre D.

About Zoom

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications, with an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom Rooms, the leading software-based conference room solution, features video and audio conferencing, wireless content sharing, and integrated calendaring running on off-the-shelf hardware. Zoom Rooms suit any meeting or collaboration space, from small huddle rooms to world-class training centers. Founded in 2011, Zoom helps businesses and organizations bring their teams together in a frictionless environment to get more done. Zoom is a private company headquartered in San Jose, CA. Visit zoom.us (https://zoom.us/) and follow @zoom_us (https://twitter.com/zoom_us).

