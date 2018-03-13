The developer has sold off three large, operational solar plants to the Korea Electric Power Corporation, as parent company Canadian Solar moves into O&M.Canadian Solar is one of the world's largest PV cell and module makers, and also has a strong presence in project development, which preceded its acquisition of San Francisco-based developer, Recurrent Energy. But while many other PV module makers-turned-developers then took the route of creating much-hyped yieldcos to hold completed projects - companies which they largely later dumped at low prices - Canadian Solar has been quietly building ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...