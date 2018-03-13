Ghana is planning to grow its solar industry, via utility-scale solar, off-grid projects and domestic manufacturing, the President said at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) founding ceremony.The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, pledged his commitment to scaling up Ghana's solar industry at the founding ceremony of the ISA, held last Sunday in New Dehli, India. Overall, he outlined a number of programs aimed at growing solar, including increasing the generation of utility-scale PV from the current around 22.5 MW (most of which comes from a 20 MW PV plant completed by the independent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...