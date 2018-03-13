Ethereum News UpdateEthereum prices are plummeting on Tuesday morning, in part due to an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and a report from the Bank of International Settlements (BIS).Oliver's show, for those who may not have seen it, features a comedic deep-dive into hot news topics of the week. This week's episode centered around Bitcoin, blockchain, and the sudden rise of cryptocurrencies.While the episode carefully detailed how cryptocurrencies work, Oliver also poked fun at the sycophantic enthusiasm you often find in cryptocurrency evangelists.It's tempting to brush off Oliver's segment as insignificant, but that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...