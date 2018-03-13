CROWN PLACE VCT PLC
DIRECTOR NOTIFICATION
LEI Code 213800SYIQPA3L3T1Q68
This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Karen Brade, a director of the Company, is also a non-executive director of Augmentum Fintech plc, whose shares have been admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange today.
13 March 2018
