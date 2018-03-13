Cyber security company ECSC's shares plummeted on Tuesday after it reported that it had slipped to a loss in 2017 amid slower-than-expected top line growth at both its consulting and managed services arms. The Bradford based company reported an operating loss of £3.17m compared to a profit of £0.34m for 2016 after a 10% increase in total organic revenues to £4.12m was offset by marketing costs and administrative expenses. Marketing costs rose 104% to £2.55m compared to the 15 months ...

