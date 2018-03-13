Petrol forecourt, convenience and food-to-go operator Applegreen posted a jump in full-year profit on Tuesday as it got a boost from a recent acquisition and like-for-like growth in food and store sales. In the year to the end of December 2017, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 18% to 24.6m on revenue of 1.4bn, up 21%. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 24% to 39.8m and the final dividend was lifted to 0.80 cent per share from 0.70 the year before, ...

