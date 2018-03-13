US inflation data for February came in as expected on Tuesday, no doubt helping to assuage concerns about rising inflation as investors try to gauge whether the Federal Reserve will hike rates three or four times this year. According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index rose 0.2% last month following a 0.5% increase the month before, in line with economists' expectations. Over the last 12 months, the index was up 2.2% compared to 2.1% in January, also as forecast. The core inflation ...

