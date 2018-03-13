

ALBION VENTURE CAPITAL TRUST PLC LEI Code: 213800JKELS32V2OK421 Interim Management Statement



Introduction I am pleased to present Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (the 'Company')'s interim management statement for the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017.



Performance and dividends The Company's unaudited net asset value (NAV) as at 31 December 2017 was £64.9 million or 74.5 pence per share (excluding treasury shares), an increase of 0.4 pence per share (0.5 per cent.) since 30 September 2017.



After accounting for the dividend of 2.5 pence per share paid on 31 January 2018 to shareholders on the register on 5 January 2018, the NAV is 72.0 pence per share.



Portfolio The following investments have been made during the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017:



+--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Name |£'000|Activity | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Beddlestead Limited (existing | 940 |Developer and operator of a | |investment) | |dedicated wedding venue in the | | | |UK. | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |Women's Health (London West One) | 750 |Developer and operator of a | |Limited (new investment) | |women's health centre of | | | |excellence focussing on | | | |fertility. | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+ |G.Network Communications Limited | 254 |Ultra-fast fibre optic broadband | |(existing investment) | |provider in central London. | +--------------------------------------+-----+---------------------------------+



Top ten holdings (as at 31 December 2017) +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Investment |Carrying value|% of net asset|Activity | | |£000's |value | | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Shinfield Lodge Care| 10,745| 16.6%|Owns and operates a 66 bed| |Limited | | |care home in Shinfield,| | | | |Berkshire. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Active Lives Care | 6,958| 10.7%|Owns and operates a 75 bed| |Limited | | |care home in Cumnor Hill, | | | | |Oxfordshire. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Kew Green VCT | 6,932| 10.7%|Operator of a Holiday Inn | |(Stansted) Limited | | |Express hotel at Stansted | | | | |Airport. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Ryefield Court Care | 5,867| 9.0%|Owns and operates a 60 bed| |Limited | | |care home in Hillingdon, | | | | |Middlesex. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Radnor House School | 4,802| 7.4%|Independent schools for | |(Holdings) Limited | | |children aged 5-18. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Chonais River Hydro | 3,854| 5.9%|Owner and operator of a 2 | |Limited | | |MW hydro-power scheme in | | | | |the Scottish Highlands. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |TCHH Limited | 3,252| 5.0%|Former owner and operator | | | | |of The Crown Hotel in | | | | |Harrogate. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |The Stanwell Hotel | 2,094| 3.2%|Boutique hotel located | |Limited | | |near Heathrow Terminal 5. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Earnside Energy | 1,616| 2.5%|Anaerobic digestion and | |Limited | | |composting plant located | | | | |in Scotland. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+ |Gharagain River | 1,558| 2.4%|Owner and operator of a 1 | |Hydro Limited | | |MW hydroelectricity plant | | | | |in Western Scotland. | +--------------------+--------------+---------------+--------------------------+



A full breakdown of the Company's portfolio can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.



Share buy-backs During the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 December 2017, the Company purchased 140,000 shares at an average price of 68.68 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.



Patient Capital Review As reported in the Half-yearly Financial Report, recent VCT legislation has led your Board and the Manager to conclude that a purely asset-based investment policy will not be practicable for the longer term, and will be making proposals to shareholders in due course.



Material events and transactions after the period end



Portfolio



After the period end, the Company had the following material investment transactions:



* Proceeds of £3,262,000 from the sale of The Crown Hotel in Harrogate.



Share issues Under the terms of the dividend reinvestment scheme, the following new Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each were allotted after 31 December 2017:



+---------------+--------------+-------------+-----------------+---------------+ |Date |Number of |Nominal Value|Issue price per |Net invested | | |shares issued |£'000 |share (including |£'000 | | | | |costs of issue) | | +---------------+--------------+-------------+-----------------+---------------+ |31 January 2018| 418,126 | 4 | 71.6p | 297 | +---------------+--------------+-------------+-----------------+---------------+



Share price The closing mid market price for the shares on 12 March 2018 was 69 pence per share, a 4.2% per cent. discount to the net asset value at 31 December 2017 of 72.0 pence per share (after accounting for the 2.5 pence per share dividend paid on 31 January 2018).



Share buy-backs During the period from 31 December 2017 to 13 March 2018, the Company purchased 727,000 shares at an average price of 68.68 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury.



Material events and transactions There have been no further significant events or transactions that the Board is aware of which would have a material impact on the financial position of the Company between 1 October 2017 to 13 March 2018.



Further information regarding historic and current financial performance and other useful shareholder information can be found on the Company's webpage on the Manager's website at www.albion.capital/funds/AAVC.



David Watkins, Chairman 13 March 2018



For further information please contact: Albion Capital Group LLP, Company Secretary - Tel: 020 7601 1850



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



677096203962R46



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX