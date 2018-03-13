The "Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive night vision system market to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is development of 3D assisted automotive night vision system. Vehicle manufacturers have been developing active night vision systems that have increased effectiveness and accuracy in gauging the distance between vehicles, vehicle locations, distance from obstacles, and road conditions. Night vision systems will be benefitted by the subsequent development of autonomous vehicles by 2022

According to the report, one driver in the market is technological developments to drive value of machine vision in ADAS. Vehicle manufacturers are progressively developing autonomous vehicles, which eliminate partly or fully any driver assistance in driving. These vehicles require a complex integration of technology and connectivity wherein machine vision plays a major role in determining the effectiveness of the autonomous driving system.

Market trends

Development of 3D assisted automotive night vision system

Advanced detection modes in automotive night vision systems

Integration of adaptive front lighting systems with night vision systems

Key vendors

Autoliv

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

FLIR

OMRON

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tz3qp8/global_automotive?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005947/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Safety