The "Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive night vision system market to grow at a CAGR of 15.40% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Automotive Night Vision System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is development of 3D assisted automotive night vision system. Vehicle manufacturers have been developing active night vision systems that have increased effectiveness and accuracy in gauging the distance between vehicles, vehicle locations, distance from obstacles, and road conditions. Night vision systems will be benefitted by the subsequent development of autonomous vehicles by 2022
According to the report, one driver in the market is technological developments to drive value of machine vision in ADAS. Vehicle manufacturers are progressively developing autonomous vehicles, which eliminate partly or fully any driver assistance in driving. These vehicles require a complex integration of technology and connectivity wherein machine vision plays a major role in determining the effectiveness of the autonomous driving system.
Market trends
- Development of 3D assisted automotive night vision system
- Advanced detection modes in automotive night vision systems
- Integration of adaptive front lighting systems with night vision systems
Key vendors
- Autoliv
- Bosch
- Continental
- Delphi
- FLIR
- OMRON
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
