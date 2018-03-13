Berlin (ots) - Founded in 2014, iWantEmpire is a household name in adult entertainment and the #1 clip site. Introducing new pioneering services in their segment like daily payouts for artists and charge back protection, they built an empire around their clients' desires and are considered a first mover when it comes to novel technology and service concepts. Most famous for their 6000+ webcam models and a hugely successful custom clips service, where users can have their fantasies re-enacted by performers, they were honored with the XBIZ award 2018 in the category of "progressive web company of the year".



The partnership with vrXcity is a great opportunity for iWantEmpire, or as Jay Phillips, iWantEmpire Co-Founder puts it: "As an innovator of disruptive technology, I have had a lot of VR concepts proposed to me over the past couple of years and nothing has stood out as the next big thing until demoing the vrXcity. I am both excited and amazed at the quality of their technology and the experience it provides to consumers. vrXcity is going to be a game changer for consumers and artists alike. iWantEmpire is proud to be in partnership with such a truly amazing technology and product."



Starting right after release in May 2018, iWantEmpire will join the vrXcity ecosystem by accepting the redBUX as the only cryptocurrency on their sites and services to accommodate their subscribers' wish to remain truly anonymous when enjoying their services.



Originaltext: me.mento 3D manufacture GmbH digital press kits: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/129887 press kits via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_129887.rss2



Contact: Tobias Platte, CEO me.mento 3D manufacture GmbH Walter-Benjamin-Platz 3 10629 Berlin Germany +49 (0)30 403680145 info@me-mento3d.com