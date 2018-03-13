The "Global Industrial Food Milling Machines Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial food milling machines market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Industrial Food Milling Machines Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global industrial food milling machines market is segmented on the basis of products into hammer mills, roller mills, pin mills, air classifier mills, ball mills, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising vendors focus on reducing energy and power consumption. The increase in energy consumption has been a major area of concern for various food milling companies. It has resulted in increased operational costs. To avoid this, the key vendors of food milling machines have started offering equipment with lower energy and power consumption features.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growth in demand for flour. Flour consumption in the world has witnessed a very high growth over the years, owing to the increase in demand for fast food and bakery products among various classes of customers. The growing population in the world and the changing consumer dietary habits have led to the increase in demand for various food products. Flour is used as an ingredient for making different food products. There has been an increase in the consumption of flour-based products such as noodles, breads, cakes, and biscuits in many European countries.

Key vendors

Alapala

Brabender

Bhler

FrymaKoruma

Hosokawa Micron Group

IKA

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Type

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

