BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration





BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

13 March 2018



The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2018 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 April 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 March 2018 (ex-dividend date is 22 March 2018). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 28 March 2018.

Enquiries:

S Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 2639