sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.03.2018 | 15:33
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 12


BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND

13 March 2018

The Board of BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the financial year ending 30 November 2018 of 1.00 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 20 April 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 23 March 2018 (ex-dividend date is 22 March 2018). The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 28 March 2018.

Enquiries:
S Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2639


© 2018 PR Newswire