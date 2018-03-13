The 8.8 MW Celsia Solar Bolívar plant will be located in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Lima, in the northern Department of Bolivar. It is part of the 250 MW solar project pipeline of Colombian renewable energy developer, Celsia.Colombian renewable energy company, Celsia has begun construction of its second large-scale PV project in Colombia, the 8.8 MW Celsia Solar Bolívar plant. According to the company, the installation will be located in the municipality of Santa Rosa de Lima, in the northern Department of Bolívar, and will be built by its subsidiary, Epsa. Approximately 32,000 PV modules ...

