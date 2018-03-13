India's Topaz Solar Private Limited has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with France-based Appolon Solar SAS for the supply of a complete turnkey system for manufacturing bifacial PV modules.The MOU was signed between the two parties on March 10 at an event in New Dehli, during the French Prime Minister, Emmanuel Macron's, state visit to India last weekend. Under the agreement, Appolon will supply Topaz Solar with a compete turnkey system for the manufacturing of bifacial modules - said to be the first in India - in addition to providing technical know-how and sales support in Europe. ...

