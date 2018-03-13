Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) announced today that the company has reached Microsoft Gold partner status in the data platform competency area. This designation is awarded by Microsoft to partners who achieve the highest level of performance as a partner both in terms of training volume and technical expertise. Achieving Gold Training Partner status means that Microsoft has declared that the company has committed itself to the evolving suite of Microsoft technologies for the benefits of its clients.

"Learning Tree and the Learning business group at Microsoft have forged a strong bond over the last year," said Brian Simms, Director of Strategic Initiatives for Learning Tree. "Our organizations have benefitted from the partnership, and we're always discussing new ways to use each other's strengths to grow our brand and expand our product offerings. Learning Tree has been known as a trusted training provider for decades, and we're honored to stand with Microsoft as a Gold partner as we prepare for the future of IT training."

Sr. Regional Director of Worldwide Learning at Microsoft, Kyle Uphoff added, "We want to congratulate Learning Tree International for their attainment of Gold Learning Partner status. To do so in a years' time is an amazing accomplishment. Having partners like Learning Tree in our ecosystem is essential to achieving our goal of driving technology adoption and an affinity for Microsoft. We look forward to growing our partnership with Learning Tree as they leverage new capabilities to include Learning As A Service and other modalities that will continually modernize the learning experience for their global customers."

Learning Tree initially partnered with Microsoft early in 2017 as part of a new partnership strategy designed to allow the company to offer an ever-evolving suite of blended learning training solutions to IT organizations, which features in-class, online, and on-demand training options. Through the partnership, Learning Tree now offers nearly 100 Microsoft official training courses taught by Learning Tree's MCT-certified expert instructors. Learning Tree instructors are put through a rigorous onboarding program to validate expertise, and all instructors are required to have real-world experience in their teaching subject.

"As a recognized Microsoft Gold Learning Partner, Learning Tree is now even better positioned to respond to the needs of our commercial and government customers for their digital transformation and IT modernization projects," said Magnus Nylund, Chief Operating Officer for Learning Tree. "Through this partnership, we've been able to leverage Microsoft Official Courseware (MOC) with the real-world knowledge and expertise of Learning Tree's expert instructors. Receiving this endorsement from Microsoft makes Learning Tree more visible to the IT community as a training provider that can meet the rising demand for training in cloud technologies and Microsoft's lighthouse products like, Azure, SQL Server, and Office 365."

"When we first became a Microsoft Learning Partner, we understood the influence it would have on our course and curriculum development, and we're ecstatic to be recognized by Microsoft," said Mr. Simms. "As the prevalence of Microsoft technologies like Azure grows in both public and private sectors, we believe this partnership will help Learning Tree's achieve its goal of serving as the #1 provider of IT and workforce solutions globally."

For a list of courses, schedules, and to register for Learning Tree Microsoft MOC training, visit the www.LearningTree.com/Microsoft

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives, to 2.5+ million IT business professionals around the world. Today, Learning Tree offers an expanded training portfolio, including Agile, cyber security, cloud computing, program/project management, web development, operating systems, networking, leadership, and more. Attendees enjoy award-winning content that goes beyond the classroom with customized blended learning solutions featuring instructor-led, on-demand, and online training through Learning Tree AnyWare, a modern technology platform that delivers an immersive, virtual learning experience.

We go beyond training with Workforce Optimization Solutions a modern approach that improves the adoption of skills and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analysis, blended delivery, and acceleration workshops delivered by our expert instructors working professionals with 15+ years of experience in the fields in which they teach.

