Hexagon Composites ASA: Hexagon joining the prestigious Hydrogen Council

Hexagon Composites (OSE:HEX) is excited to announce that the company is joining the internationally-recognized Hydrogen Council (www.hydrogencouncil.com (http://www.hydrogencouncil.com)) as a supporting member.

The Hydrogen Council, a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies, is determined to position hydrogen among the key solutions of the energy transition.

The rapid growing coalition of CEOs has the ambition to:

Accelerate their significant investment in the development and commercialization of the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors.

Encourage key stakeholders increase their backing of hydrogen as part of the future energy mix with appropriate policies and supporting schemes.

"We view hydrogen as a key energy carrier in the development of decarbonized energy systems," said Jack Schimenti, Executive Vice President of Hexagon Composites. "Being part of the Hydrogen Council enables us to work closely with the leading industry players to further enhance hydrogen globally. Our membership truly demonstrates our strong commitment to accelerating the market for hydrogen storage, distribution and fuel systems solutions."

As a member of the Hydrogen Council, Hexagon will contribute with its expertise and experience to develop solutions for mobility, storage and distribution of hydrogen.

About the Hydrogen Council

Launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in early 2017, the Hydrogen Council is a first-of-its-kind global CEO initiative to foster the role of hydrogen technologies in the global energy transition. Current members include 24 leading multinationals - 3M, Air Liquide, Alstom, Anglo American, Audi, BMW GROUP, China Energy, Daimler, ENGIE, General Motors, Great Wall Motor, Honda, Hyundai Motor, Iwatani, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Kawasaki, Plastic Omnium, Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil, The Bosch Group, The Linde Group, Total, Toyota and Weichai - as well as 15 dynamic players from across the value chain - Ballard, Faber Industries, Faurecia, First Element Fuel (True Zero), Gore, Hexagon Composites, Hydrogenics, Marubeni, McPhy, Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui & Co, Nel Hydrogen, Plug Power, Toyota Tsusho and Royal Vopak. The coalition collectively represents total revenues of over € 1.6 trillion and close to 2.5 million jobs around the world. To find out more: www.hydrogencouncil.com.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

