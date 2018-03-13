

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Tuesday said its AGM elected Christoph Franz as chairman with 99.89 percent of the votes. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Directors and ratified an increase in the gross dividend for the past financial year to 8.30 Swiss francs per share and non-voting equity security. All the board members who stood for re-election were confirmed for one-year term.



The company said it made significant progress in the areas of personalised healthcare and digitization.



