Aluf Holdings, Inc. Becomes Current with OTC Markets

Financial Reports and Disclosures Filed; Enhanced Social Media Presence to Follow



HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / ALUF HOLDINGS, INC. (www.alufinc.com) (OTC PINK: AHIX) is a holding company engaged in mergers and acquisitions of corporations featuring robust, proprietary technology products in the opportunity rich biometrics and proprietary software arena. Aluf Holdings, Inc. announced today it has become current in its filings with OTC Markets while evaluating and preparing for other targeted acquisitions. Also, the Company stated it will significantly enhance its presence and brand awareness through multiple social media strategies. The Company's main goal is to increase the market value of the company while elevating the confidence of its shareholders. As previously reported, the Company is currently negotiating to fund current acquisition targets, as well as acquire additional IP assets and brands primarily in the biometrics space. In the near future, the Company will be releasing more detailed information on its aggressive business plan, as well as the above referenced strategic acquisitions.

About Aluf Holdings:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (AHIX) is a holding company headquartered in Hollywood, FL engaged in acquiring, operating, and managing subsidiary companies in the development and sale of proprietary software. Its primary strategy is to build a larger and more diverse enterprise software company through strategic acquisitions, synergistic integration, and managed growth of these profitable acquisitions. The Company seeks businesses with strong growth potential, high-profile client bases, and solid business plans in the software and technology industries. For information, visit www.alufinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Aluf Holdings, Inc. and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully in its market segment, and the ability to complete some or all of the before-mentioned transactions. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

Corporate Contact:

Aluf Holdings, Inc.

Teresa McWilliams, CFO

866-793-1110

SOURCE: Aluf Holdings, Inc.