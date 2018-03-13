AGC Biologics Appoints Two New Sr. Vice Presidents of Business Development

Axel Schleyer, Ph.D. named Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America

BOTHELL, Washington, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the appointment of Axel Schleyer as Senior Vice President of Business Development, North America, and Christoph Winterhalter as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Europe. Mr. Schleyer and Mr. Winterhalter will report to Robert Broeze, Chief Business Officer.

Mr. Schleyer brings more than 17 years of leadership experience in business development and key account management for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract manufacturing organizations. Along with his deep industry expertise, he holds a demonstrated track record of building and leading high-performance teams, spearheading international business development initiatives, and designing and implementing strategic business plans across the globe. He most recently served as Vice President of Business Development - Americas & Asia/Pacific at Boehringer Ingelheim, where he was responsible for driving business efforts and strategic direction with an emphasis on the US and Asia, as well as establishing strong operational presence and strengthening international market awareness.

Mr. Winterhalter brings more than 20 years of business development leadership experience within Life Sciences organizations throughout Europe and the US. He has a strong background in assembling and managing successful teams, and implementing strategic global business development plans within diverse and multicultural environments. He most recently served as Senior Vice President at Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH, where he was responsible for global strategy development and execution, development of new business models, account management, and cultivation of key alliances.

A product of the recent convergence of AGC Bioscience, BIOMEVA GmbH, and CMC Biologics, AGC Biologics recently announced its new brand name in early January 2018. Under the AGC Biologics name, and with the support of Mr. Schleyer and Mr. Winterhalter, the company will maintain and grow its global presence with microbial and mammalian capabilities, fulfilling early-phase through commercial production, both at small and large-scale.

"This is a very exciting time for AGC Biologics, as we continue to rapidly expand our capabilities and global presence in the CDMO marketplace," said Bob Broeze, Chief Business Office. "Axel Schleyer and Christoph Winterhalter each add tremendous value to our growing business development team, and their considerable experience and expertise will further facilitate our progression as a proven industry leader."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

