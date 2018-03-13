Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

13 March 2018

intu properties plc

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Director/PDMR Awards and Vestings under the Annual Bonus Scheme and Performance Share Plan

1. AWARDS UNDER THE ANNUAL BONUS SCHEME AND PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN ("PSP')

Under the company's annual bonus scheme arrangements, conditional awards of the company's ordinary shares have been made to certain employees including Executive Directors and PDMRs based on a market value of 208.28 pence per share on 9 March 2018. The awards comprise restricted shares which will be released two and three years after the date of the award, provided the individual Director or PDMR has remained in service.

In addition, on the same date awards pursuant to the PSP have been made to all Executive Directors and PDMRs based on a market value of 208.28 pence per share. PSP awards will vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in three equal tranches over three, four and five years.

Details of the PSP awards and the awards of restricted shares to Executive Directors and PDMRs in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 are set out below:

Annual Bonus Scheme (Restricted Share Awards) PSP Executive Directors: 2 years 3 years David Fischel 52,354 52,354 727,146 Matthew Roberts 41,322 41,322 573,926 PDMRs: Martin Breeden 17,140 17,140 171,403 Hugh Ford 24,954 24,954 266,180 Barbara Gibbes 11,342 11,342 100,825 Susan Marsden 9,880 9,880 98,905 Gordon McKinnon 8,633 8,633 69,137 Trevor Pereira 17,572 17,572 175,724 Dushyant Sangar 21,245 21,245 169,963 Julian Wilkinson 13,251 13,251 132,513

2. VESTINGS UNDER THE ANNUAL BONUS SCHEME AND PSP

Awards under intu's bonus plan and PSP which were granted in 2015 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 12 March 2018. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 13.2%. The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the Company's shares are set out in the following tables:

Bonus plan

Executive Directors Shares

Vested Shares

sold at £2.124 per share

(see note 1) Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital David Fischel 33,795 15,884 17,911 0.0013% Matthew Roberts 26,537 12,473 14,064 0.0010% PDMRs

Shares Vested Shares sold at £2.124

per share

(see note 1) Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital Hugh Ford 13,493 13,493 Nil n/a Susan Marsden 4,394 4,394 Nil n/a Trevor Pereira* 9,272 4,358 4,914 0.0003% Dushyant Sangar* 9,229 4,338 4,891 0.0003%

PSP

Executive Directors Shares

Vested Shares

sold £2.124 per share

(see note 1) Shares Retained &

% of Issued Share Capital Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital

(including bonus and PSP) David Fischel 18,783 8,829 9,954 0.0007% 1,214,423 0.0896% Matthew Roberts 14,810 6,961 7,849 0.0006% 388,765 0.0287% PDMRs

Shares

Vested Shares sold at £2.124

per share

(see note 1) Shares Retained & % of Issued Share Capital Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital

(including bonus and PSP) Hugh Ford 6,557 6,557 Nil n/a 95,255 0.0070% Susan Marsden 2,077 2,077 Nil n/a 26,973 0.0020% Trevor Pereira* 4,545 2,137 2,408 0.0002% 104,365 0.0077% Dushyant Sangar* 3,305 1,554 1,751 0.0001% 31,142 0.0023%

*Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 7,322 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira and Mrs Shivalee Sangar will be the registered owner of the 6,642 shares to be retained by Dushyant Sangar arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.

Note 1: David Fischel, Matthew Roberts, Trevor Pereira and Dushyant Sangar sold sufficient shares to cover their tax and ni liability arising on vesting.

Susan Marsden

Company Secretary

13 March 2018

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status CEO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 831,854 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status CFO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 656,570 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Martin Breeden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 205,683 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 316,088 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Barbara Gibbes b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): s ection to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 123,509 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 118,665 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Gordon McKinnon b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 86,403 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Trevor Pereira b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 210,868 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Dushyant Sangar b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 212,453 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Julian Wilkinson b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan. c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 208.28 159,015 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 9 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name David Fischel b) Position/status CEO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 52,578 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Matthew Roberts b) Position/status CFO c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 41,347 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Hugh Ford b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 20,050 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Susan Marsden b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 6,471 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Trevor Pereira b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 13,817 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Dushyant Sangar b) Position/status PDMR c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 12,534 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Samantha Pereira b) Position/status PCA of Trevor Pereira c) Initial notification/

amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name intu properties plc b) LEI 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument ORDINARY SHARES OF 50P

ISIN: GB0006834344 b) Nature of the transaction Shares transferred for no consideration from Trevor Pereira c) Price(s) and

volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP pence 212.40 7,322 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



Not applicable e) Date of the transaction 12 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)