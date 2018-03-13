sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, March 13

13 March 2018

intu properties plc

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

Director/PDMR Awards and Vestings under the Annual Bonus Scheme and Performance Share Plan

1. AWARDS UNDER THE ANNUAL BONUS SCHEME AND PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN ("PSP')

Under the company's annual bonus scheme arrangements, conditional awards of the company's ordinary shares have been made to certain employees including Executive Directors and PDMRs based on a market value of 208.28 pence per share on 9 March 2018. The awards comprise restricted shares which will be released two and three years after the date of the award, provided the individual Director or PDMR has remained in service.

In addition, on the same date awards pursuant to the PSP have been made to all Executive Directors and PDMRs based on a market value of 208.28 pence per share. PSP awards will vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in three equal tranches over three, four and five years.

Details of the PSP awards and the awards of restricted shares to Executive Directors and PDMRs in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 are set out below:

Annual Bonus Scheme (Restricted Share Awards)PSP
Executive Directors:2 years3 years
David Fischel52,35452,354727,146
Matthew Roberts41,32241,322573,926
PDMRs:
Martin Breeden17,14017,140171,403
Hugh Ford24,95424,954266,180
Barbara Gibbes11,34211,342100,825
Susan Marsden9,8809,88098,905
Gordon McKinnon8,6338,63369,137
Trevor Pereira17,57217,572175,724
Dushyant Sangar21,24521,245169,963
Julian Wilkinson13,25113,251132,513

2. VESTINGS UNDER THE ANNUAL BONUS SCHEME AND PSP

Awards under intu's bonus plan and PSP which were granted in 2015 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 12 March 2018. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 13.2%. The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the Company's shares are set out in the following tables:

Bonus plan

Executive DirectorsShares
Vested		Shares
sold at £2.124 per share
(see note 1)		Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
David Fischel33,79515,88417,9110.0013%
Matthew Roberts26,53712,47314,0640.0010%
PDMRs
Shares VestedShares sold at £2.124
per share
(see note 1)		Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
Hugh Ford13,49313,493Niln/a
Susan Marsden4,3944,394Niln/a
Trevor Pereira*9,2724,3584,9140.0003%
Dushyant Sangar*9,2294,3384,8910.0003%

PSP

Executive DirectorsShares
Vested		Shares
sold £2.124 per share
(see note 1)		Shares Retained &
% of Issued Share Capital		Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
(including bonus and PSP)
David Fischel18,7838,8299,9540.0007%1,214,4230.0896%
Matthew Roberts14,8106,9617,8490.0006%388,7650.0287%
PDMRs
Shares
Vested		Shares sold at £2.124
per share
(see note 1)		Shares Retained & % of Issued Share CapitalTotal Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
(including bonus and PSP)
Hugh Ford6,5576,557Niln/a95,2550.0070%
Susan Marsden2,0772,077Niln/a26,9730.0020%
Trevor Pereira*4,5452,1372,4080.0002%104,3650.0077%
Dushyant Sangar*3,3051,5541,7510.0001%31,1420.0023%

*Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 7,322 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira and Mrs Shivalee Sangar will be the registered owner of the 6,642 shares to be retained by Dushyant Sangar arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.

Note 1: David Fischel, Matthew Roberts, Trevor Pereira and Dushyant Sangar sold sufficient shares to cover their tax and ni liability arising on vesting.

Susan Marsden

Company Secretary

13 March 2018
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 and provides further detail.

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusCEO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28831,854
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMatthew Roberts
b)Position/statusCFO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan..
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28656,570
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMartin Breeden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28205,683
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameHugh Ford
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28316,088
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameBarbara Gibbes
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): s ection to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28123,509
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Marsden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28118,665
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameGordon McKinnon
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.2886,403
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameTrevor Pereira
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28210,868
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDushyant Sangar
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28212,453
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameJulian Wilkinson
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares awarded for no consideration under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme and performance share plan.
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 208.28159,015
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction9 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDavid Fischel
b)Position/statusCEO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.4052,578
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameMatthew Roberts
b)Position/statusCFO
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.4041,347
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameHugh Ford
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.4020,050
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price
Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSusan Marsden
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.406,471
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameTrevor Pereira
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.4013,817
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameDushyant Sangar
b)Position/statusPDMR
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares acquired under the intu properties plc annual bonus scheme arrangements and Performance Share Plan
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.4012,534
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameSamantha Pereira
b)Position/statusPCA of Trevor Pereira
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares transferred for no consideration from Trevor Pereira
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.407,322
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

1.Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameShivalee Sangar
b)Position/statusPCA of Dushyant Sangar
c)Initial notification/
amendment		Initial Notification
2.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Nameintu properties plc
b)LEI213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
3.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentORDINARY SHARES OF 50P
ISIN: GB0006834344
b)Nature of the transactionShares transferred for no consideration from Dushyant Sangar
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP pence 212.406,642
d)Aggregated information

Aggregated volume
Price

Not applicable
e)Date of the transaction12 March 2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)

