Intu Properties plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 13
13 March 2018
intu properties plc
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
Director/PDMR Awards and Vestings under the Annual Bonus Scheme and Performance Share Plan
1. AWARDS UNDER THE ANNUAL BONUS SCHEME AND PERFORMANCE SHARE PLAN ("PSP')
Under the company's annual bonus scheme arrangements, conditional awards of the company's ordinary shares have been made to certain employees including Executive Directors and PDMRs based on a market value of 208.28 pence per share on 9 March 2018. The awards comprise restricted shares which will be released two and three years after the date of the award, provided the individual Director or PDMR has remained in service.
In addition, on the same date awards pursuant to the PSP have been made to all Executive Directors and PDMRs based on a market value of 208.28 pence per share. PSP awards will vest, subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions, in three equal tranches over three, four and five years.
Details of the PSP awards and the awards of restricted shares to Executive Directors and PDMRs in respect of the year ended 31 December 2017 are set out below:
|Annual Bonus Scheme (Restricted Share Awards)
|PSP
|Executive Directors:
|2 years
|3 years
|David Fischel
|52,354
|52,354
|727,146
|Matthew Roberts
|41,322
|41,322
|573,926
|PDMRs:
|Martin Breeden
|17,140
|17,140
|171,403
|Hugh Ford
|24,954
|24,954
|266,180
|Barbara Gibbes
|11,342
|11,342
|100,825
|Susan Marsden
|9,880
|9,880
|98,905
|Gordon McKinnon
|8,633
|8,633
|69,137
|Trevor Pereira
|17,572
|17,572
|175,724
|Dushyant Sangar
|21,245
|21,245
|169,963
|Julian Wilkinson
|13,251
|13,251
|132,513
2. VESTINGS UNDER THE ANNUAL BONUS SCHEME AND PSP
Awards under intu's bonus plan and PSP which were granted in 2015 to certain intu Executive Directors and PDMRs vested on 12 March 2018. The overall vesting percentage for the PSP was 13.2%. The resultant changes to Executive Directors' and PDMRs' interests in the Company's shares are set out in the following tables:
Bonus plan
|Executive Directors
|Shares
Vested
|Shares
sold at £2.124 per share
(see note 1)
|Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
|David Fischel
|33,795
|15,884
|17,911
|0.0013%
|Matthew Roberts
|26,537
|12,473
|14,064
|0.0010%
|PDMRs
|Shares Vested
|Shares sold at £2.124
per share
(see note 1)
|Shares Retained and % of Issued Share Capital
|Hugh Ford
|13,493
|13,493
|Nil
|n/a
|Susan Marsden
|4,394
|4,394
|Nil
|n/a
|Trevor Pereira*
|9,272
|4,358
|4,914
|0.0003%
|Dushyant Sangar*
|9,229
|4,338
|4,891
|0.0003%
PSP
|Executive Directors
|Shares
Vested
|Shares
sold £2.124 per share
(see note 1)
|Shares Retained &
% of Issued Share Capital
|Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
(including bonus and PSP)
|David Fischel
|18,783
|8,829
|9,954
|0.0007%
|1,214,423
|0.0896%
|Matthew Roberts
|14,810
|6,961
|7,849
|0.0006%
|388,765
|0.0287%
|PDMRs
|Shares
Vested
|Shares sold at £2.124
per share
(see note 1)
|Shares Retained & % of Issued Share Capital
|Total Holding and % of Issued Share Capital
(including bonus and PSP)
|Hugh Ford
|6,557
|6,557
|Nil
|n/a
|95,255
|0.0070%
|Susan Marsden
|2,077
|2,077
|Nil
|n/a
|26,973
|0.0020%
|Trevor Pereira*
|4,545
|2,137
|2,408
|0.0002%
|104,365
|0.0077%
|Dushyant Sangar*
|3,305
|1,554
|1,751
|0.0001%
|31,142
|0.0023%
*Mrs Samantha Pereira will be the registered owner of the 7,322 shares to be retained by Trevor Pereira and Mrs Shivalee Sangar will be the registered owner of the 6,642 shares to be retained by Dushyant Sangar arising from the exercise of the shares, as set out above.
Note 1: David Fischel, Matthew Roberts, Trevor Pereira and Dushyant Sangar sold sufficient shares to cover their tax and ni liability arising on vesting.
Susan Marsden
Company Secretary
13 March 2018
