RewardMob Mobile eSports Platform Powered by Blockchain Launches with Tournament Ticket Sale

KELOWNA, Canada, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 65,000 players registered in the first 45 days and over 500,000 tournament entries

RewardMob has officially revealed plans of its expansion into the competitive Mobile eSports market by launching their tournament Ticket Sale. The Ticket Sale (https://ticketsale.rewardmob.com/) launches today and is the first skill-based gaming platform, of its kind, created on blockchain technology.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653761/RewardMob_Logo.jpg )



This announcement follows shortly after the launch of the free-to-play version of their competitive Mobile eSports tournament application back in early January. The RewardMob application is now available for iOS and Android devices and has picked up in excess of 65,000 registered players and over 500,000 tournament entries in a little over a month.

RewardMob are integrating their own digital currency into the app to make skill based mobile gaming accessible worldwide. By removing cash from the equation players no longer have to deal with exchange rates or credit card limitations. Players are also able to speed up the payout process by instantly removing the value of their tokens to their wallets or using them to make in app purchases in other games or apps.

RewardMob has already partnered with several leading mobile game developers including BigCode Games, GameAnax, Dumadu Games, and PlayPay Games. Combined, these studios have over 2500 game titles and 150 million game installations.



"We are excited to be working with RewardMob and the opportunity to make our games even more exciting for our fans. RewardMob will help bring a 'mobile esports' feel to our games allowing our users to play for free and win real money, prizes and cryptocurrency," said BigCode Games founder Mohammed Ahmed.

RewardMob, unlike most offerings in the cryptocurrency space, already has a working product, has an integrated token in place and an essential mix of an enthusiastic player base, plus AAA-rated gaming content providers.

The aim of the Ticket Sale will provide players with the opportunity to access the pay-to-play tournaments, as well as being able to skip the qualifying rounds of the upcoming RewardMob Mobile eSports Championship.

Players lucky enough to purchase tickets will also receive RMOB tokens as a bonus for participating in the ticket sale.

The number of received RMOB tokens will depend upon the amount of tickets purchased, and the specific stage of the sales period when the ticket sale goes live.

The upcoming ticket sale will not only act as a promotional event, but will also attract players to a new movement in Mobile eSports - cryptogaming. The revenue from the sale of tickets will flow back into prizing and marketing so that the company can further attract players, game developers and advertisers to the platform.

RewardMob has created a Telegram channel (https://t.me/rewardmobinc) to provide real-time player support in a community environment.

"RewardMob is one of the first cryptogaming apps on the market, so we were very excited to see how players would react. The Telegram channel allows for instant feedback, so we know how our users are responding within minutes of releasing a new update or game. Our early adopters were instrumental in helping us develop the app - reporting bugs, suggesting design changes, and providing us with an enthusiasm that has really driven this project forward. As we now look to move into the larger market with a much more polished product, we hope the channel will continue to provide a place for our users to be heard, chat with our developers and interact with other players from all over the world," says RewardMob CTO, Colin Bracey.

About RewardMob:

RewardMob is an innovative global mobile games technology platform that helps game developers with User Acquisition, Monetization and Player Retention.

The company is based in Kelowna, near Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada that is set to positively change the business model for games developers in a way which has never been seen before. The RewardMob platform (https://rewardmob.com) is now circulating digital loyalty tokens to gamers globally known as RMOB.

RewardMob Ticket Sale Site: https://ticketsale.rewardmob.com

Start Date: March 13th, 2018 4:00 PM UTC

End Date: March 27th, 4:00 PM UTC

Install iOS: https://tinyurl.com/y87e7y64

Install Android: https://tinyurl.com/yd3858bv

RewardMob Social Media Channels:

RewardMob Website:https://rewardmob.com

BitCoinTalk:https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2841331

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/RewardMob/

Twitter:https://twitter.com/RewardMob

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/17945377/

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Fe8Lw4EtCNKL78dnCVm7Q?view_as=subscriber

Google+:https://plus.google.com/+Rewardmob

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/RewardMob/

Telegram:https://t.me/rewardmobinc

Additional images are available on request. Media information provided by Famous Publicity. For more information please contact Adam Betteridge atadam@famouspublicity.com, Josh Balmer atjosh@famouspublicity.comor Ed Patience ated@famouspublicity.com