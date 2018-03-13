Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 13 March 2018 17:05 EET



Uponor Board organisation and roles



Uponor Corporation's Annual General Meeting held earlier today elected Annika Paasikivi as Chair of the Board. In its organising meeting, the Board of Directors elected Markus Lengauer as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board resolved to establish an Audit Committee and a Personnel and Remuneration Committee. The committee charters are described on the company's website at https://investors.uponor.com > Governance > Corporate governance >Board committees.



With regards to the Personnel and Remuneration Committee, Uponor does not comply with the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2015, which recommends that a Board Committee should consist of three members. Uponor considers that sufficient expertise for the Personnel and Remuneration Committee is secured with two members. The Committee acts as a preparatory and assisting body for the Board of Directors, and all essential matters relating to remuneration shall be dealt by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the Committee may also obtain views from outside of the Committee.



Composition of the Committees is the following:



Audit Committee: Pia Aaltonen-Forsell (chair) Markus Lengauer Annika Paasikivi



Personnel and Remuneration Committee: Annika Paasikivi (chair) Casimir Lindholm



Further information: Reetta Härkki General Counsel Tel. +358 20 129 2835



Uponor Corporation



Tarmo Anttila Vice President, Communications Tel. +358 20 129 2852



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Media www.uponor.com www.investors.uponor.com



Uponor in brief



The year 2018 marks Uponor's 100-year anniversary. Our success is built on strong partnerships with our customers and stakeholders in the past, present and future.



Uponor is a leading international systems and solutions provider for safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure. The company serves a variety of building markets including residential, commercial, industrial and civil engineering. Uponor employs about 4,000 employees in 30 countries, mainly in Europe and North America. In 2017, Uponor's net sales totalled nearly €1.2 billion. Uponor is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Uponor builds on you - www.uponor.com