CTL Medical Corporation: CTL Introduces MATISSE Ti-PEEK ACIF Cage Implant

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / CTL Medical Corporation, a Dallas-based medical device manufacturing and service company, has secured FDA clearance and approval to market its new MATISSE™ Ti-PEEK ACIF Cage System with TiCro™ technology in the practice of spine fusion surgery.

The MATISSE™ Ti-PEEK ACIF Cage with CTL Medical's proprietary TiCro™ surface technology offers the increased bone ingrowth of Titanium and the post-op fusion visibility of PEEK. Like its predecessor, the MATISSE™ Titanium ACIF Cage with TiCro™, the updated Ti-PEEK interbody device offers surgeons a 200 percent greater endplate contact surface area, as well as geometric surface morphology for increased mechanical locking at the cage and bone interface. The implant includes a tapered leading edge for easy insertion and a large graft area to further promote bony fusion. The device is available in a variety of sizes and configurations to accommodate variations in vertebral levels and patient anatomy.

"The MATISSE™ Ti-PEEK Cage with TiCro™ represents several improvements over earlier models," stated Rose Moore, vice-president of marketing for CTL Medical Corporation. "The MATISSE™ device line now offers 3 material options to satisfy surgeons and their patients ever changing needs. As with previous models, the Matisse Ti-PEEK system offers streamlined instrumentation and a variety of footprints, heights, and lordotic profiles to accommodate variations in patient anatomy."

MATISSE™ Ti-PEEK Cage with TiCro™ is indicated for use in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease (DDD) of the cervical spine with accompanying radicular symptoms at one-disc level. DDD is defined as discogenic pain with degeneration of the disc confirmed by patient history and radiographic studies. MATISSE™ Ti-PEEK Cage with TiCro™ is to be used with supplemental fixation, such as CTL Medical's VAN GOGH™ Anterior cervical plating system, which has been cleared for use in the cervical spine.

The use of cage devices in spinal surgery began with clinical trials in 1989, and since then, multiple implant improvements have debuted - leading to easier procedures, benefitting both spine surgeons and overall patient success and recovery times.

