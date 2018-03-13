sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 13.03.2018

54,94 Euro
-0,54 %
WKN: 897961 ISIN: US8064071025 Ticker-Symbol: HS2 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
13.03.2018 | 16:20
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for investors in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: HSIC shares over alleged securities laws violations by Henry Schein, Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 12, 2018, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a complaint against the three largest U.S. dental supply companies in the country, including Henry Schein, Inc. The complaint alleges that the companies conspired to prevent dental groups from buying their products in bulk at a discount.

The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Henry Schein was engaging in unethical, anti-competitive behavior through agreements with Benco Dental Supply Company and Patterson Companies, Inc., in violation of United States antitrust laws, that Henry Schein engaged in such behavior, in part, to help maintain profitability in a consolidating health care industry, that these violations of U.S. antitrust laws would result in heightened scrutiny by the federal government and a lawsuit filed by the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC"), that Henry Schein failed to maintain adequate internal controls, and that a result, defendants' statements about Henry Schein's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE