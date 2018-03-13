Application Hosting Market Worth 72.50 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Application Hosting Market by Hosting Type (Managed, Cloud, & Colocation), Service Type (API Management, Database Administration, Backup & Recovery, Application Security), Application Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the global Application Hosting Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 40.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 72.50 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/application-hosting-market-83123677.html

The major factors expected to drive the growth of the Application Hosting Market include the availability of comprehensive hosting solutions with an array of complementing services over the core offering, and the software-centered competitive advantage approach.

The web-based application type is estimated to hold the larger market share in 2017.

The web-based application type is expected to have the larger market share in the Application Hosting Market, due to the presence of a large number of enterprise web applications, which are deployed globally. Web-based applications are cost-effective in comparison to mobile-based applications and help organizations achieve their business objectives. Web-based applications are still the preference of SMEs for sharing information and providing services to their clients.

The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprises in this vertical are adopting the mobile-first approach and are continuous incorporating various technologies to enhance the customer experience. Latency, scalability, and maximum uptime are the major concerns for enterprises in this vertical. Furthermore, they have to follow various regulations, as their applications comprise user and financial data of significance. Therefore, enterprises in this vertical are investing wisely to fulfill their business objectives.

The large enterprises segment is expected to have the larger market share during the forecast period.

The large enterprises segment is expected to have the larger market size during the forecast period. Large enterprises are highly focused on data security and data security compliances; they are investing heavily in securing the external hosting infrastructure and associated services. They are also deploying various customer-centric and business-centric applications to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, due to the high concentration of application hosting providers in this region. Furthermore, the adoption of cloud hosting among companies in North America is high. Startups and large enterprises are preferably hosting their applications on the cloud. Furthermore, this region has a large number of colocation data centers that are supporting the growth of the Application Hosting Market in this region.

The major vendors covered in the Application Hosting Market include AWS (US), IBM (US), Rackspace (US), Google (US), Liquid Web (US), Microsoft (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC (US), Apprenda (US), and Navisite (US).

