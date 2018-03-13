Due to technical disturbances with a third-party data vendor the publication of settlement prices for the Danish and Norwegian Derivatives markets will be delayed until further notice.



Next update in 30 minutes.



For trading information please contact:



Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com



For technical questions please contact:



Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com