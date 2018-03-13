Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB's proposal of Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB (publ) proposes two new members of the Board of Directors. The board members Kerstin Lindell and Henrik Johansson have declared that they will not be available for re-election. As new members of the Board the Committee proposes Ulf Södergren, former CTO of ASSA ABLOY and Cecilia Wachtmeister, Vice President, Head of Group Sourcing & Procurement of Ericsson AB.

At the Annual General Meeting 2018 the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of the board members Ray Mauritsson, CEO at Axis AB (publ), Charlotte Brogren, CTO of Alimak AB (publ), Fredrik Hansson, former CEO of Roxtec Group AB och Anders Mörck, CFO of Investment AB Latour. As the Chairman of the Board the Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Charlotte Brogren.

As a new member of the Board the Committee proposes Ulf Södergren (born 1953), former CTO of ASSA ABLOY. Prior to that Ulf has held various positions within the ASSA ABLOY Group, such as Regional Manager and COO. Before that Ulf has worked for Electrolux and ABB. Ulf is also a Board member of Matex AB.

As a new member of the Board the Committee also proposes Cecilia Wachtmeiser (born 1966), Vice President, Head of Group Sourcing & Procurement of Ericsson AB. Cecilia has several years of experience in leading positions at Ericsson AB. Cecilia is also a Board member of Kambi Group PLC.

The proposal implies that the number of board members, appointed by the Annual General Meeting, will be unchanged for the upcoming term and will consist of six board members in total.

The Committee also proposes re-election of Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB ("PwC") for the year 2018.

The Nomination Committee proposes: The Nomination Committee is formed after the Chairman of the Board has identified the four largest shareholders in the Company, which together with the Chairman of the Board will constitute the Nomination Committee. The identification shall be based on the shareholder register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB as of August 31 and consider shareholders registered in their own name or shareholders being part of a group of shareholders.

The Nomination Committee for 2018 comprises Chairman Jan Svensson (Investment AB Latour), Staffan Dahlström (private shareholding), Evert Carlsson (Swedbank Robur Fonder), Per Trygg (SEB Fonder) and Charlotte Brogren (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee is appointed of shareholders representing 57 percent of the total numbers of shares outstanding.

The HMS Networks AB Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30 am on April 25, 2018 at the Company's head office in Halmstad, Stationsgatan 37.

For more information please contact:

Staffan Dahlström, CEO HMS, +46 709-17 29 01

Joakim Nideborn, CFO HMS, +46 707-72 29 83

This information is such that HMS Networks AB (publ) is required to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act and/or the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at 17.00 CET on March 13, 2018.

HMS Networks AB (publ) is a leading independent supplier of products for industrial communication and remote management. Reported sales reached SEK 1,183 m in 2017 with more than 94 per cent outside Sweden. Development and manufacturing take place at the headquarter in Halmstad and in Ravensburg, Nivelles and Igualada. Local sales and support are handled by branch offices in Japan, China, Germany, USA, Italy, France, Belgium, Singapore, Spain, India, UK, Finland and Denmark. HMS employs more than 500 people and develops and manufactures solutions for connecting automation devices and systems to industrial networks under the Anybus, IXXAT and Intesis brand and products for remote solutions and control under the eWON brand. HMS is listed on the NASDAQ OMX in Stockholm, category Mid Cap, Information Technology.

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/138433/R/2175913/839324.pdf)



