Developers are invited to submit a concept for proposals for an IPP solar project planned to be located in the Askar landfill site, in the Southern Governate of the Kingdom of Bahrain.Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has issued a Request for Concept (RFC) to selected developers for the construction of an IPP solar power project at the Askar landfill site, in the Southern Governate of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Interested independent power producers will have to submit their concept proposals by April 11, 2018. According to recent research published in November by the University of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...