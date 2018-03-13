U.K. Chancellor, Phillip Hammond's Spring Statement was delivered to the House of Commons earlier this afternoon. While the announcement did include provisions for greener products and services, and support for cleaner vehicles, solar and renewable energy were not mentioned specifically.Today's Spring Statement, delivered by U.K. Chancellor Phillip Hammond has led the U.K.'s Renewable Energy Association (REA) to call for further action in extending tax breaks and investments offered elsewhere to support the deployment of more renewable energy and storage solutions. Alongside economic forecasts ...

